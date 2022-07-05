The emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state as Atiku Abubakar's running mate has continued to generate a series of reactions in the polity

It has even caused division among major stakeholders in the PDP, especially those in support of Governor Nyesom Wike's VP slot

In a new development, the Igbo youths have threatened to deal with the presidential hopeful if he decides to drop Okowa as his running mate in the 2023 election and pick Wike

Igbo youths under the umbrella of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide(OYC) have cautioned the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Atiku Abubakar against any plan to drop Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.

Ahead of the 2023 election, The Nation reports that there are speculations that Atiku is facing pressures from governors to drop Okowa and replace him with his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike.

Igbo youths issue a strong warning to Atiku and the leadership of the PDP over Okowa's emergence as running mate. Photo credit: Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa

Source: Facebook

Pressure from Wike's camp

Wike’s loyalists are also said to be making the same demand as the only way to make room for peace in the party.

Igbo youths tackle Atiku, PDP

The youths in a statement issued on Tuesday, July 5, said Atiku should drop Okowa to his peril.

The statement signed by the national president of OYC, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike and the secretary, comrade Obinna Achionye noted that any attempt to replace Okowa would backfire.

Nnabuike said the Igbo would not accept losing out completely in the scheme of things, having lost the opportunity to produce the presidential candidate of either the PDP or the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Ohanaeze youths warned that:

“Having said this, how could anyone wake up and think of replacing Okowa with Wike? As much as we know that Atiku reserves the right to choose whoever he wills as his running mate, we also have the right to vote according to our desire.

“And that desire is clear- that the PDP would not get one vote from Igbo land should they field Wike, because this is a man who disowned Ndigbo. He said he is not one of us. Should the PDP make the mistake of pairing him with Atiku, the PDP will be roundly rejected during the presidential election.”

Source: Legit.ng