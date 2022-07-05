The Peoples Democratic Party has alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress has laid out its plan to ensure that voters are induced during the election

A chieftain of the party said the APC hasperfected every of its plan to buy votes with money and other incentives from voters

Umar Damagun encouraged Nigerians especially the youth to ensure that they register and secure their Permament Voters' Cards

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been accused of making plans to buy votes from electorates ahead of the 2023 general election.

The acting chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Umar Damagun said the ruling party is set to entice voters with money and other gift items in exchange for their rights at the polls.

Speaking at a press briefing, the PDP chieftain urged every eligible Nigerian to ensure that they get their Permanent Voters' Cards ahead of the election.

Damagun assured that the PVCs would serve as a counter-measure against the plan being orchestrated by the ruling party.

He said:

"What they are thinking about is that come 2023, they will come and buy you off and continue to labour you, leave you at home, close down your schools and allow you to enter banditry.

"It’s up to you now to go out there and get your PVC.”

Also decrying the high rate of unemployment in Nigeria, Damagun said the power to change the current system and administration lies extensively on the youths.

His words:

"Bad governance. How do we change that? Go get your PVC. Go out there and sensitize people, let them come out en masse.

"All these ASUU strikes that we see, unemployment, banditry and what have you, are all due to bad governance. How do you change bad governance, it is to use your votes and act now.”

