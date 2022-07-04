All the chairmen across various local government areas in Akwa Ibom state have rubbished the call for the removal of the state's INEC REC

The executives alongside youths and other members of the party in Akwa Ibom said Mike Igini has been working in fairness in the state

According to the members of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari should nominate Igini as national chairman of INEC as well as add years for him to stay

The concerned members of the All Progressives Congress have condemned the call for the removal of Mike Igini and the Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mike Igini.

The group which consists of APC chapter chairmen, Youth and members across Akwa Ibom state said it is absolute rubbish for Igini to be removed.

APC chairmen in Akwa Ibom have condemned the call for Akwa Ibom REC, Mike Igini's removal. Photo: Mike Igini

Calling on the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu to allow Igini to retain his position in the state, the APC group during a solidarity march to the electoral body's office describing Igini as a man of truth.

Carrying banners with various inscriptions said Igini has been working in fairness according to the new Electoral Act with all political parties in the state.

Stressing that the INEC's REC is a man of justice who is against forgery, the group called on the president to nominate him as national chairman of INEC as well as add years for him to stay.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Udeme Akpan, who identified himself as the APC chapter chairman in Oruk Anam and a stakeholder in the party, insisted that Igini is upholding tenets of democracy.

His words:

“We are here in a solidarity visit to ensure that truth must prevail. Igini is a man of integrity that is against forgery. He does not support changing or manipulating election figures.

"Igini and his INEC team witnessed the APC Congress in the state and he insisted that the true election results produced at the congress must stand.

"That is why he/INEC recognised Mr. Austin Ekanem as the authentic state chairman. We overheard days ago that some groups of criminals, who are not real APC members, demonstrated calling for Igini’s removal, they are criminals, good in forgery and bribery."

Responding to the call, the INEC admin secretary assured the protesters that the commission would continue to stand on the path of truth without compromise.

