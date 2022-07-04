Former governor of Rivers state and ex-minister of transportation, Rotimi Ameachi has vowed to wade into the ongoing crisis plaguing the All Progressive Congress in Rivers state, the Vanguard newspaper reported.

Amaechi made this known while addressing pressmen during his homecoming after the presidential primaries of the APC.

According to the ex-governor, his return to the state was to charge candidates to be motivated as well carrying out reconciliation moves in other to settle the differences of aggrieved members of the APC chapter in Rivers state.

He said:

“In the next few weeks, one to three weeks, we will be able to resolve the issues. And these issues are not about the governorship candidate, we have passed that stage. All we can say is, are they motivated? They are not motivated, so I need to speak with them and I think nobody is aggrieved about the governorship candidate.”

While entertaining questions from journalists, Amaechi also addressed the allegations linking him to a $50 million fraud.

According to Amaechi, said the state committee did not give the benefit of a fair hearing alongside six others who were alleged to be involved in the scheme.

He stated that the processes undertaken by the state government to set up a panel of enquiry were not in accordance with the provisions of the law.

He said:

“I hope that the Rivers State governor has good lawyers because the Supreme Court said in their judgment, that he has powers to set up a panel and their work is to gather information concerning our dealings while in government and after they have finished gathering the information, they would pass the information to either ICPC, the Police or EFCC.”

He further stated that he is yet to get an invitation from any of the anti-graft agencies for questioning.

While making reference to the Supreme Court verdict, he stated that the apex court ruled that before the state government can approach the court, the findings of the panel must have been forwarded to the necessary anti-graft agencies for further investigation.

Source: Legit.ng