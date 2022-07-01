Reverend Yakubu Pam, the executive secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission has been announced as the choice vice-presidential candidate for the APC

The announcement was made by the 19 northern states' APC Youth Groups and Stakeholders on Thursday, June 30

According to the group, Pam is the best choice of running mate for the party's presidential flag bearer Bola Tinubu

An All Progressives Congress (APC) youth group and stakeholders gathered from all the 19 northern states in the country including the northwest and the northeast has conceded the vice presidential slot to the north-central.

The leadership of the group during a meeting attended by Legit.ng in Abuja on Thursday, June 30, named a cleric, Reverend Yakubu Pam as a preferred choice of running mate for the APC's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Youth groups in the northern part of Nigeria said they have conceded the vice-presidential slot to the north-central. Photo: Reverend Yakubu Pam

Source: Facebook

Pam is the executive secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC).

Speaking during the meeting, the convener of the group, Abubakar Isah and his secretary Kabiru Adamu said they came to the conclusion to zone the ticket to the middle belt region of the country.

Isah added that the 19 northern states' APC Youth Groups and Stakeholders settled for Pam after an exhaustive consultation for the purpose of equity, justice and fairness.

Why the youth and stakeholders settled for Reverend Pam

He noted that the choice of a vice-presidential candidate from the north-central is strategic and a reward for the region's critical role during elections.

He also said that the group and all the stakeholders involved are backing Pam because even as a Christain cleric, he has over time shown that he is a bridge-builder with an extensive network in Northern Nigeria.

His words:

“Consequently the unanimous endorsement of Rev Yakubu Pam is an indication of his level of acceptance in the North West owing to his sterling track record in service and his numerous contributions to peace and tranquillity in Northern Nigeria and the country at large.

“Rev Yakubu Pam indeed has garnered administrative experience that spans decades in active service to the country and humanity.

"This much has been evident in the numerous positions of authority he occupied that include but are not limited to the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the 19 Northern states, to mention but a few."

Further stating that Reverend Pam's candidacy will help in uniting all warring factions in northern Nigeria, Isah said the office of the vice president is quite sensitive and must be treated as such.

Source: Legit.ng