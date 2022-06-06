The national secretary of the defunct Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe has announced his resignation from the ruling party.

Akpanudoedehe made this declaration on Monday, June 6, in a letter addressed to the APC chairman of his ward, Offot 6, in Uyo in Akwa Ibom, Vanguard reports.

In the said letter titled ‘Resignation of my membership of the All Progressives Congress’, Akpanudoedehe decried the wrong processes in the selection of candidates in the state by the party.

The letter seen by Nigerian Tribune read:

“I write to notify you of my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), forthwith.

“Henceforth, I cease to be a member of the APC in my ward (ward 6 in Uyo LGA) or anywhere for that matter. I hereby relinquish all rights which inured to me as a member of the APC, member of the National Advisory Council and member of the national caucus of the APC.

“This decision to part ways with the APC is a tough one, but leadership entails adherence to the wishes of the vast majority of associates, allies, and supporters who have shown fidelity over time and have now witnessed the obduracy of the APC in handling the Candidates Selection processes in Akwa Ibom state.

“Our greater goal of providing service to the people of our dear state remains sacrosanct.”

Source: Legit.ng