The ruling APC in Osun state has lost at least 50 of its influential leaders to the fold of the Accord Party

These leaders have pledged to support AP's candidate, Akin Ogunbiyi, during the governorship election in the state

The former APC chieftain described Ogunbiyi as the best man to take over the governorship seat, insisting that he has what it takes to lead the state

Osun - The Osun governor election slated for Saturday, July 16, may not be a walk in the park for Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The reason is that some APC members, even leaders have diverted their support to Akin Ogunbiyi, the candidate of the Accord Party (AP), The Nation reports.

50 APC leaders are backing Oyetola's opponent (Photo: @GboyegaOyetola)

Source: Facebook

Not less than 50 influential APC chieftains who are leaders in various capacities have thrown their weight behind Ogunbiyi ahead of the election, describing him as the one who truly possesses the qualities of a good leader and has an enviable vision for the state.

Confirming this new development, the AP's gubernatorial candidate's media aide, Seun Adeoye, disclosed that the APC bigwigs in the state made their position known when they paid his principal a visit in Osogbo.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Reacting to the support he was assured of by the APC leaders, Ogunbiyi noted that he will not fail them.

A statement released by Adeoye quoted him as saying:

“I promise to lift this state out of the monolithic economy as a ‘civil servant state’ by making use of its abundant resources in agriculture, mineral resources, and the large human capital deposits.

“I will fully engage in all sectors of agriculture including crop production, livestock, forestry, and fishing, and make the state the food basket of the entire Southwest.

“Agriculture is a multi-billion dollar investment. We can produce another Awolowo, somebody who has the intellect, capacity, and experience to develop something little to something bigger. I will go all out to be that person.”

Osun 2023: Oyetola, Aregbesola reportedly reconcile? Minister's APC faction speaks

Meanwhile, ahead of the Osun governorship election, the APC was doing all it can to make sure Oyetola remained in office.

In fact, Joe Igbokwe, an APC stalwart, reported that the governor has finally reconciled with the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, his predecessor.

He wrote:

"Please know this and have inner peace and tranquillity: Aregbesola and Gov Oyetola have reconciled and vowed to deliver Osun for the APC. To God be the glory."

Aregbesola is the predecessor of Oyetola but both southwest politicians went their separate ways over power tussle in the state.

Source: Legit.ng