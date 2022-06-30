Just In: Governor Wike in France to Meet Tinubu? Top APC Stalwart Speaks
A report from Joe Igbokwe, an ardent supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential bid, has it that the Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, is in France to see the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s national leader.
Igbokwe via his Facebook page on Thursday, June 30, said that this is happening while some persons are busing abusing and badmouthing persons on social media.
He recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari was hated and insulted in 2015 and that the same aggression has been transferred to Tinubu.
His words:
"While they are on Social Media abusing everybody Gov Wike goes to France to meet Asiwaju. Abuse, calling names, hate and bigotry are no strategies.
"They hated and abused PMB since 2015 and now they have transferred the aggression to Asiwaju. We wait and see."
