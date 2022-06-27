There are talks that the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, is planning to defect to the ruling APC

In fact, Joe Igbokwe on Sunday, June 26, stated that reports say Wike will be meeting President Muhammadu Buhari

Igbokwe added that the PDP governor would also be meeting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC governors soon

Amid rumours that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers plans to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), another serious, unconfirmed claim has emerged.

A keen supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential ambition, Joe Igbokwe, has stated that there are talks that Wike will meet President Muhammadu Buhari, the All progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential candidate, and governors of the ruling party.

Igbokwe said reports indicate that Wike will meet Buhari, Tinubu, and APC governors soon (Photo: @GovWike, @tsg2023, @Mbuhari)

According to Igbokwe who said this via Facebook on Sunday, June 26, this meeting will be taking place anytime soon.

He wrote:

"I hear that Wike will be meeting President Buhari, Tinubu, and APC governors anytime soon."

Peter Obi visits Rivers governor Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt

Recall that Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi on Wednesday, June 22 visited Wike in Port Harcourt.

Legit.ng gathered that the meeting lasted for a few hours in the personal residence of the Rivers state capital.

2023 Presidency: Why I visited Wike, Peter Obi shares important details

Meanwhile, Obi had revealed the reason for his visit toWike.

Speaking about the visit, Peter Obi via his verified Twitter page on Wednesday, disclosed that he visited Port Harcourt to confer with the governor about vital issues of national interest.

Sharing the photos, he tweeted:

"Earlier today, I visited Port-Harcourt, to confer with H.E. @GovWike on vital issues of national interest. - PO.”

Prominent PDP governor, party's vice chairman meet Wike in Rivers after Peter Obi's visit

Also, Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, and the national vice chairman (South-South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, were meeting with Wike at his private residence in Port Harcourt.

Legit.ng reported that the special assistant to the governor on media, Kelvin Ebiri, confirmed the meeting in Port Harcourt.

He, however, did not state the reasons for the meeting which was holding behind closed-door.

