Nigerian politicians are taking a well-deserved break after a grueling political season of internal party politics

Atiku Abubakar who won the PDP presidential ticket is currently in Malaga, Spain cooling off ahead of the rigorous 2023 campaigns

Rivers governor Nyesom Wike and his predecessor, Chibuike Amaechi have also pictured in resorts abroad taking a break

Malaga - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has been spotted in Malaga, Spain.

The former vice president was pictured with the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu.

Atiku Abubakar will slug it out with Bola Tinubu of APC and Peter Obi of Labour Party in the 2023 polls. Photo credit: Atiku Media

Elumelu who represents Aniocha North/Aniocha South/ Oshimili North and South Federal Constituency in Delta state shared the photo on his verified Instagram page.

A former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank was also with the duo.

Atiku who was wearing a blue polo shirt was having breakfast with the PDP chieftains in the Spanish city.

The PDP presidential candidate left the country days after the party's presidential primary which he won.

Atiku's emergence as the PDP presidential candidate, however, polarised the party into factions, but the former vice president assured supporters of the main opposition party that he will reach out to all who are aggrieved.

Writing on his Twitter page, he said:

The PDP will remain united. Focus on our actions. We are taking action to address the feelings of all party members. The unity in our community is my priority. Our resolve to unify Nigeria starts in our party and moves to the community, then on to society.

Every Governor, Legislator, and other elected officials produced by our party, and party members and loyalists, are much loved and respected by me.

When they speak, I listen. I do not only listen. Appropriate actions have been taken, are being taken, and will continue to be advanced.

Nyesom Wike shares more vacation photos with Ikpeazu, Makinde in Turkey

Meanwhile, Atiku's archrival within the PDP, Nyesom Wike is also on vacation with some of his friends.

In the new photos posted by the Rivers state chief executive, he is seen with his Abia and Oyo counterparts, Okezie Ikpeazu and Seyi Makinde.

The governors were without their signature attires as they wore simple shirts, shorts, and trousers while taking in the atmosphere at the resort.

Rotimi Amaechi spotted relaxing on an island after failed presidential bid

Recall that Wike's political rival and immediate past minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi was recently spotted on an unnamed island cooling off inside a boat.

Amaechi took a well-deserved rest after his commendable outing at the just concluded APC presidential primaries where he came second.

The photos seen by Legit.ng were shared by Amina Gamawa on her Twitter page.

