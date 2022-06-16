A dyed-in-the-wool supporter of Bola Tinubu, Joe Igbokwe, has called on the APC to bring Governor Nyesom Wike into the ruling party

Igbokwe made this request after it became clear that Wike has lost his bid to become Atiku Abubakar's running mate

In Igbokwe's estimation, Wike is a big fish and a great performer in Nigeria currently, hence his advice to APC leaders

Despite an earlier denial by Governor Nyesom Wike of plans to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), there are moves by the ruling party to bring the strong man of Rivers into its fold.

A keen supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Joe Igbokwe, has advised the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to GET Wike into their camp.

2023: Despite Wike's Denial, Serious Moves Begin To Get Governor Into APC After Losing VP Slot (Photo: River State Government)

In fact, Igbokwe urged the ruling party to beg the Rivers governor to defect into its fold, because, according to him, his a big fish and a great performer in Nigeria.

He called on leaders of the ruling party to go to the oil-rich state to perfect the plan.

Igbokwe wrote on His Facebook page on Thursday, June 16:

"Governor Wike is a big fish and a great performer in Nigeria at the moment. Let us beg him to join us in the APC asap.

"Let our leaders move to Rivers state to perfect it."

Wike noticeably absent as Okowa is unveiled As Atiku’s running mate

Meanwhile, Wike was on Thursday, June 16, clearly absent at a brief ceremony to unveil his counterpart from Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the vice-presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 elections.

Since after the primary election, Wike was touted as the natural presidential running mate to Atiku given the governor’s enormous influence within the party.

Okowa unveiled as Atiku's running mate

However, Okowa was unveiled by former vice president and PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, before party stalwarts and top officials at the PDP national headquarters in Abuja.

He said one of the considerations for Okowa’s choice was his suitability to succeed him after his tenure in office if eventually elected as president.

