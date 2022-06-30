An Igbo group in Lagos has declared that its members will vote Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 2023 general elections

According to the group, their decision is based on the fact that they have benefitted massively from staying in Lagos

The group also stated that the southeast needs to build bridges for an Igbo man to be the president of Nigeria

Lagos - An Igbo group, under the auspices of Ndigbo in All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos, have expressed assurance to vote en-bloc for the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential poll.

The leader of the group and aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Joe Igbokwe, made the declaration at a crucial and special meeting of the group, held in Ikeja, Lagos.

The Igbo APC group vowed to mobilise Igbos in Lagos to vote for Tinubu in 2023. Photo credit: Lagos Igbo APC

Source: Facebook

Those in attendance were the group’s coordinators, women leaders, vice chairman, board of trustees members, youth leader, Ndi Ezes, among others.

Vanguard newspaper quoted Igbokwe as saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“We are Ndigbo in APC Lagos and we will remain bonafide, patriotic, and committed members of APC Nigeria, come what may.

“We are Igbo in APC Lagos. We live here, some of us were born here, we went to school here, we do serious and monumental businesses here in Lagos, we own markets, we own estates, we own schools, hospitals, transport companies, shipping companies, among others.

“Lagos is our home. We will vote for APC presidential candidate in 2023. His name is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This is democracy.”

While admitting that no Igbo man has been president of Nigeria since 1970, Igbokwe maintained that no Igbo man can be president of Nigeria with Igbo votes only.

His words:

“Nigeria has almost 300 ethnic groups with Igbo, Yoruba, and Hausa-Fulani as three major ethnic groups. It means that we must be at peace with other Nigerians, work with them, and support them so that they can support us.

“We cannot do it alone. Politics is a game of numbers. You cannot box yourself to a corner and expect others to come and beg you. Everything is earned through dint of hard work.”

He stressed that for Igbo to attract attention, sympathy, and love from other Nigerians, the Igbos need to:

“Stop hate speech, primordial sentiments, ethnic bigotry, or ethnic preoccupation, we see every other day in the past five years.

“We must stop abusing other Nigerians, stop the bloodshed in the southeast, stop burning peoples’ homes, stop beheading our brothers and sisters, stop attacking security agents and security formations, stop destroying the economy of southeast, stop kidnappings, stop looting in the name of agitation for Biafra.

“Dialogue, round table, and face-to-face conversations will help to bring equity, justice, and fair play. Let us change the narratives and our approach. A lot is at stake. Igbo investment across Nigeria is too monumental to be ignored or toyed with.”

2023: Prophet says Tinubu used ‘strange powers’ to clinch APC ticket

Meanwhile, Reverend ShalomKelvin Akinbo, the head pastor of Doers Nation International Church, in Akure, the Ondo state capital, has suggested that Tinubu used “strange powers” to secure the APC presidential ticket.

Reverend Akinbo, however, prophesised that the former Lagos governor will not be the one that would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, 2023.

The pastor, who made the prophecy while addressing his congregation on the ‘Mountain of Prayer’ in Akure, said Tinubu bewitched the presidency and the top hierarchy of the ruling APC.

2023: Timi Frank urges INEC to disqualify Tinubu over certificate controversy

In a related development, a former deputy national publicity secretary of the APC, Timi Frank, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to disqualify Tinubu from the 2023 general elections.

In a statement he issued in Abuja on Sunday, June 26, Frank also called on the ruling party to replace Tinubu if it hopes to be on the presidential ballot for 2023.

His demand followed the controversial educational qualification claims by the Lagos state ex-governor as contained in his presidential nomination forms recently published by INEC.

Source: Legit.ng