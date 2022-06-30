Kelechi Igwe, the deputy governor of Ebonyi state has reacted to the news regarding his defection to the Labour Party

According to the APC chieftain, the report is fake and an attempt by some 'unknown element' to attack his personality and office

Meanwhile, there have been rumours in the state that Igwe had allegedly dumped the APC for the LP to protest the denial of his senatorial ambition by the leadership of the party in the state

The Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Kelechi Igwe, says he is not planning to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Labour party, Premium Times report.

His media aide, Monday Uzor, made this disclosure through a statement on Wednesday, June 29, in Abakaliki.

Ebonyi deputy governor reacts to defection report. Photo credit: Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru

Source: Facebook

Report on Igwe's defection to Labour Party

A report on social media said Mr Igwe had concluded plans to dump APC.

Mr Uzor described the report as false and a “deliberate attempt to smear the deputy governor’s office and personality”.

The deputy governor said in the statement:

“It is quite unfortunate that the purveyor of the report, being an Ebonyi indigene, was deliberately attempting to heat the polity through dangerous speculations and misinformation.

“This is capable of undermining the peace in the state and I hereby state clearly that I remain a strong and bonafide member of APC.

“I have no intention to leave the party now or later.”

The deputy governor is busy with state duties - Reason stated by his Aide

The statement said the deputy governor has “enormous responsibilities” and that he was busy assisting Governor David Umahi to achieve a successful transition programme in the state.

The statement added:

“The public, and (the) APC members in particular, should disregard such unfounded rumour peddled by those envious of the progress the party is making.

“The purveyor of that report should immediately retract it and tender an unreserved apology to the deputy governor.”

