An aide to the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Monday, June 27, resigned his position as the special adviser on political matters

The former aide, Batos Nwadike said he tendered his resignation over the undemocratic and opaque leadership style exhibited by the governor

According to Nwadike, the Imo state governor is also owing him a total of N77.2 million which he used for the state during his tenure as special adviser

Batos Nwadike, a former presidential candidate and special adviser to governor Hope Uzodinma on political matters has resigned his position in Imo state.

The Punch reports that Nwadike in a resignation letter addressed to the governor asked for a refund of the sum of N77.2 million spent to run his run during his tenure as the SA on political matters.

Nwadike has called for a refund of N77.2 million from Governor Uzodimma.

Source: Facebook

Alleging that Governor Uzodimma's administration is undemocratic and has failed to give him the opportunity to discharge his duties effectively, Nwadike said he appreciates the honour to have served the people of Imo state.

His words:

“If you will recall, in April to May 2021, in the heat of the then insecurity crisis and with the grief of the passing away of my dear mother, Nneoma Theresa Nwadike, my office courageously embarked on and auspiciously concluded a tour of the 27 (twenty-seven) Local Government Areas of Imo state.

” I inaugurated, on your behalf and the government of Imo state, Shared Prosperity Ambassadors in each Local Government Area; emboldened Imo people against the marauding horde and delivered your message of hope, prosperity, peace and equanimity.

"Soon after, in a memo, I proposed the “Imo Prays” event to your Excellency and I was delighted that your Excellency took the initiative and convened the event in collaboration with some religious leaders."

Grievance with Governor Uzodimma's administration

According to the Sun, Nwadike said that these activities and many more cost him N77.2 million from his personal money which the state is yet to refund.

Highlighting some key reasons for his resignation from Uzodimma's cabinet, Nwadike said he is not disappointed in the governor's failure to run an inclusive government.

He added:

“This is not to say that I am not disappointed in your failure to run an inclusive government outside your chosen insular inner circle.

"Your undemocratic and opaque leadership style has caused me no small unrest. I have been appalled not merely for my political interest but on account of common decency."

We’ve restored democracy in Imo, says Governor Hope Uzodimma

Governor Uzodimma had declared that Imo state is experiencing new dawn in how governance operates.

Governor Uzodimma said unlike in the past when governance was shrouded in secrecy under previous administrations, his government has opened its books.

The governor made the comment at a stakeholders meeting where prominent Imolites passed a vote of confidence on him.

Governor Uzodimma vows to ensure a safer Imo in 2022

Governor Uzodimma had earlier advocated for a renewed and collective effort by the people of Imo to stamp out violence and other forms of criminality in the state this year.

In his new year message to the people of the state, Uzodimma pledged that his administration will work in concert with the security agencies to ensure a safer Imo in 2022 and beyond.

He also pledged that his administration will this year redouble efforts to redress the infrastructural deficit it met on assumption of office.

