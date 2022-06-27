The governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma has ordered a military attack on bandits in forests across the state

Uzodimma gave bandits a 10-day ultimatum to evacuate the forest with an option to lay down their arms and be reintegrated to the society

However, the governor will also be commission newly completed road in the state as well as the flagging-off of new constructions

Imo, Owerri - Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma has given the military a nod to raid the forests across the state and bombard bandits using it as a safe haven.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng the governor issued a 10 days ultimatum to bandits lurking inside the forest before the commencement of the military invasion.

Governor Hope Uzodimma issued a 10-day ultimatum to bandits lurking in Imo state forest. Photo: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

Uzodimma made this known in Owerri on Sunday, June 26 during the Sunday service at the government house.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the governor revealed that the equipment required for the operation has been procured and all is in place to launch the attack.

Uzodimma gives bandits amnesty option

He, however, stated that the 10-day ultimatum also allows bandits to surrender their arms as the state government is willing to grant them amnesty and re-integrate them into society.

Meanwhile, Uzodimma announced that the state will be hosting a convergence of over 10, 000 military personnel in celebration of the annual ‘Army Day Celebration’.

Military chiefs across the navy, and air force, as well as the inspector-general of the police, will also be in attendance.

The special guest of honour will be the president, Muhammadu Buhari who has been billed to open the ceremony.

The ‘Army Day Celebration’ will run through July 12-13 as there will be a commissioning of the much anticipated Owerri-Orlu and Owerri-Okigwe roads.

Similarly, the ceremony will also launch the commencement of the of Owerri – Mbaise – Umuahia (from Fire Service) and the Orlu-Akokwa roads and the foundation laying ceremony of the Imo International Conference Centre in Owerri.

