The governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki has taken a step to relax and get back into the realities of life

This is as Obaseki began move to go on his annual leave and thereby transferred full powers to his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu

This disclosure was made known through a statement issued by the special adviser to the governor on media projects, on Friday, June 24

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has proceeded on his annual leave and has transferred powers to his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, to act in his stead while he is away, The Punch reports.

In a statement issued on Friday, June 24, special adviser to the governor on media projects, Crusoe Osagie, said the governor has written to the Edo State Assembly, to intimate the House of the development.

Governor Godwin Obaseki begins vacation and transferred powers to his deputy. Photo credit: Governor Godwin Obaseki

Source: Facebook

He said:

“The governor has proceeded on his annual leave and has transferred power to his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu. The Edo State House of Assembly has been duly informed about the development.”

Governor Godwin Obaseki respects the Nigerian law

This would be the second time the governor has transferred power to his deputy, further cementing the administration’s respect for democratic ideals as enshrined in the 1999 constitution.

Source: Legit.ng