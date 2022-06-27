The Ebonyi Government earlier disclosed it is reaching out to the family of the individual contacted by Sen. Ike Ekweremmadu (PDP -Enugu West) to donate his kidney to the senator’s ailing daughter

The state commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Uchenna Orji made the disclosure in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abakaliki

In a new move, the state has announced the date for a meeting between the donor's family and the senator

More reactions have trailed the allegation of organ harvesting against former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, who are currently in detention in the United Kingdom (UK).

The reactions include those by the Ebonyi state government and former Bayelsa state Governor Seriake Dickson, The Nation reports.

They asked that the couple be deemed innocent till proven guilty by Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court in London.

Ebonyi Govt, ‘kidney donor’s’ family are et to meet soon. Photo credit: Ike Ekweremadu

Source: Facebook

Ebonyi Government intervenes

In two separate statements yesterday, the Ebonyi state government confirmed that the man in the centre of the kidney donation saga, David Nwamini Ukpo, was an indigene of the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The state government added that it had reached out to the Nwanmini family for a meeting to be held tomorrow on the saga.

The statements were issued by the secretary to the state government (SSG) Kenneth Ugbala and information commissioner Uchenna Orji.

Ugbala said the government had noted a lot of distortions in social media and had to step into the matter to present the facts.

The SSG noted that from preliminary investigation, David, who is from Izzi Local Government Area, was living with his younger brother in Ikotun, Lagos state.

According to him, the government disagreed with the London Metropolitan Police’s claim that David is a minor.

The statement

He said:

“We request the family to come forward for a meeting with Ebonyi State government on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Abakaliki at the Government House to give us useful information to resolve this problem.”

Bayelsa Senator intervenes

Also, Dickson said he believed that Ekweremadu cannot traffic an underage child for the purpose of organ harvesting.

The former governor, who represents Bayelsa West in the Senate, said his thoughts and prayers were with the Ekweremadus.

Ebonyi government begins search for family members of Ekweremadu organ donor

The search for the family members of the alleged victim at the middle of Ike Ekweremadu's organ harvesting controversy has begun in earnest.

This comes as the Ebonyi state government says it stands with Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy senate president.

Speaking on the controversy, Uchenna Orji, Ebonyi commissioner for information, said the state is following the turn of events and is making efforts to contact Ukpo’s family members, who are from the state.

Is Ekweremadu suffering from Igbo curse? Lawmaker lands in big trouble days after dismissing Peter Obi

Within the past few days, things have turned out terribly bad for Ike Ekweremadu former deputy senate president.

The recent against him affected his wife, Beatrice, as well as they were both arrested and charged to court for bringing a child to the UK for organ harvesting.

The metropolitan police said the pair were charged to court following an investigation by the police’ specialist crime team. The police added that the investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022.

Source: Legit.ng