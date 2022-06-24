No fewer than 5000 members of the People ' s Democratic Party have joined the ruling All Progressives Congress in Ogun state

' The defectors were members of Ladi Adebutu and late Buruji Kashamu's faction of the party in Ogun state

The new members commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for infrastructural development in the state, adding that they came to the party to make his second term aspiration works

Ikenne, Ogun - Not less than 5000 members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun state.

The Guardian reports that the defectors were members of Ladi Adebutu and late Buruji Kashamu’s factions in the party in Iperu, Ikenne local council of the state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun after a stakeholder meeting in Ogun state Source: Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun - MFR

Source: Facebook

Governor Dapo Abiodun, who received them on Wednesday, June 22, thanked them for joining the APC. stating that inclusiveness and open door policy being adopted by the current administration has made many members of other political parties to join the ruling party.

“I want to assure you that you will be given equal treatment as every member of the party is one family. This government is your government and we are ready to accommodate whoever is ready to join hands with us towards development of the state, irrespective of religious, political or tribal affiliation.

“Our party is focused and committed to the transformation of the state. Since the inception of the current administration, a lot of developmental projects, including road reconstruction, rehabilitation of primary health centres, youths’ empowerment, among others, had been carried out in all the three senatorial districts of the state,” the governor stated.

Get you PVCs to exercise your civic responsibility - Abiodun tells defectors

Abiodun then urged the defectors to obtain their permanent voter cards (PVCs) to enable them exercise their civic responsibilities in the 2023 general elections.

“Elections are coming up next year and for you to take part, I want you to go and get your PVC. This is the card that will allow you exercise your civic responsibilities and the power to choose those you want to govern you”, he advised.

The defector through their spokesperson, Shittu, commended Abiodun for massive infrastructural development in the state.

Shittu said their reason for joining the ruling party was to work and support Abiodun in his second term aspiration.

