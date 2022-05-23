An indigenous group in Ogun state has alleged that Governor Dapo Abiodun has not convened an exco meeting for three months

The group, Ogun Indigenous People's Pact, said the governor's failure to do what is part of his constitutional duties is negatively affecting the state

OIPP in a statement on Monday, May 23, claimed that this alleged inactiveness of the administration plays out in shabby projects and programmes embarked upon by it

Ogun - The Governor Dapo Abiodun-led government has been accused of failing to convene the usual executive council meeting for not less than three months.

This allegation was made by the Ogun Indigenous People's Pact (OIPP) in a statement released on Monday, May 23, by Kayode Ishola, its publicity secretary.

The group said the governor's exco has not sat for three months (Photo: @dabiodunMFR)

Source: Twitter

In the statement titled Ogun Without Functional State Exco, OIPP claimed that Governor Abiodun has failed to organise the council meeting which is usually attended by himself, his deputy, secretary to the state government, chief of staff, commissioners, and special advisers.

The worry of the group is that this failure on the part of the governor is denying the people of the state robust governance and inhibiting the government's activities which should amount to the delivery of the dividends of democracy.

The statement made available to Legit.ng read:

"Currently, the Executive Council in Ogun State only exists on paper. Practically it has been non-existent in the last three months because there has been no weekly meeting for deliberation and to make collective and robust decisions on issues before the Exco culminating in several matters left unresolved.

"Consequently the state has been the worse for it. This is evident in several programmes and projects embarked on by the state government as they show that they are not well thought out and not up to scratch."

"This is a sad situation brought about by embattled Gov.Dapo Abiodun who has failed to call Exco in the last three months for reason best known to him despite the negative implications of the inaction on the state."

Ogun 2023: Governor Abiodun dismisses 1986 US fraud conviction claim

Meanwhile, Abiodun had dismissed claims linking him to a 1986 fraud conviction claim in the United States of America.

Abiodun in a response to the allegation via his legal team (Afe Babalola & Co) dated Tuesday, April 19 stated that the said allegations were baseless and lacked statutory elements.

Petition against me baseless - Gov. Abiodun

The legal representative of the governor stated that the submissions of the petition hold feeble grounds and were not enough to earn the governor a disqualification at the gubernatorial polls in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng