Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has congratulated the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on clinching the presidential ticket of the party, noting that he is the favourite to win in the general elections scheduled to hold in February.

Abiodun, in a statement, said the emergence of Tinubu as the APC presidential flag-bearer for the 2023 general election is a good omen for the party and the country as a whole, Channels TV reports.

According to him, the victory shows that Asiwaju Tinubu is widely beloved and accepted within the country’s entire political spectrum, and shows his level of deep interactions and acceptance not only within the ruling APC but across Nigeria.

Ogun state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on clinching the APC presidential ticket. Photo credit: Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun - MFR

Source: Facebook

Governor Abiodun hails Tinubu's emergence

He said:

“This victory indicates that Tinubu as a candidate is good for Nigeria, as it will foster unity, love and understanding amongst Nigerians. His electoral victory cut across all the six geopolitical zones; he had an impact in all the zones. He is the candidate to beat in the 2023 elections."

Governor Abiodun noted that Tinubu’s extensive political experience and understanding of national politics will surely come in handy when he squares up against candidates from other political parties during the 2023 presidential election, The Nigerian Tribune also reported.

While saluting his tenacity, courage and resilience, Abiodun expressed confidence that Tinubu will further deepen the Nation’s democratic ethos and good governance that will enhance the welfare and wellbeing of Nigerians.

The statement concluded:

“We are all winners and no one is a loser in this primary. We all should work together to take Nigeria to a higher pedestal."

