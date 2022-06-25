The past few weeks have shown the high rate of cross-carpeting of politicians from one party to another due to their personal interest

One party that has not had a good one during this period is the Edo state chapter of the PDP which has lost its major stakeholders to the APC

Interestingly, the LG chairman of APC, who received the decampees promised to make sure all candidates of the ruling party are elected in the forthcoming general elections

On Friday, June 24, four top Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s mobilisers and over 100 other members of the party in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo state, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), The Sun reports.

Led by the party’s former youth leader in the local government area, Mr Godwin Igbinosun, the defectors said they decided to join the APC because of the performance of the lawmaker representing Ovia Federal Constituency, Mr Dennis Idahosa, and the crisis in the state chapter of the PDP.

Speaking on behalf of the decampees who were received by Idahosa and Mr Oscar Aghedo, the Local Government chairman of APC, at Okokuo ward of Ovia North East, Igbinosun vowed to ensure the election of all candidates of the APC in the 2023 general elections.

massive defection hits PDP as top party chieftains, others defects to APC in Edo state. Photo credit: Governor Godwin Obaseki

Source: Facebook

Mr Godwin Igbinosun received the defectors

The defectors who commended Idahosa for attracting impactful projects to the constituency pledged to continually support him in order to attract more developmental projects to the area.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Igbinosun said:

“To ensure the sustainability of these laudable projects and attraction of more, we have taken the decision to join you and your party for the general benefit of our people”, Igbinosun said adding that other defected PDP mobilisers, Peter Imasuen, Monday Olotu and Sunday Aigbede, alongside hundreds of their supporters, have all agreed that “Ovia will never go back to the dark days.”

The new members are welcomed into the ruling APC

In his remarks, Idahosa expressed optimism that with the enthusiasm displayed by the defectors, APC would emerge victorious in the 2023 polls.

He reiterated his commitment to promoting the interest of Ovia people, promising to continue to attract federal government presence to the constituency.

Idahosa affirmed:

“I am indeed happy with your commitment to ensure our party soar above others come 2023.

“I want to appeal to you not to see your selves as newcomers, but part of the process to ensure a better Ovia."

APC chairman in Ovia speaks

On his part, the chairman of the APC in the local government, Mr Oscar Aghedo, assured the decampees that they would be accorded rights and privileges enjoyed by other members of the party.

2023: Mass exodus of prominent chieftains hits APC in northern states, names revealed

After the primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party is now facing a threatening wave of defection from the north, where it has its stronghold.

Most chieftains who are northern lawmakers in both the red and green chambers are abandoning the party for other political platforms for similar reasons top among which is the lack of principles and internal democracy.

This, needless to say, is drastically affecting the APC's chances of victory in the coming general elections.

PDP wins big as defection hits Kebbi APC, 2 senators, 6 others join opposition party

Meanwhile, the Kebbi state chapter of the APC had experienced a big shake-up a few days after the ruling party's presidential primaries.

This is as the party lost five members of the National Assembly and three members of the state assembly to the PDP.

The mass defection to the PDP began after the primary election of APC as most of the decampees were disenchanted with the manner in which the party conducted its primary elections.

Source: Legit.ng