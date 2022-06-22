Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost some of its members in the Senate to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties.

Most, if not all, the defectors made the move after failing to get the party's ticket to either return to the Senate or contest for the governorship elections in their state in 2023.

The ruling APC has lost at least 7 senators to the PDP and other opposition parties ahead of 2023. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

The development made the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, meet with the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and other APC senators on Wednesday, July 22.

After the meeting, Adamu expressed worry over the gale of defections in the party but noted that the defections were expected due to the electioneering season when the country usually witnesses all manner of things.

Here is a list of the senators the APC has lost so far:

Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano) Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi) Adamu Aliero (Kebbi) Dauda Jika (Bauchi) Ahmad Babba Kaita (Katsina) Lawal Yahaya Gumau (Bauchi) Francis Alimikhena (Edo).

22 APC senators planning to defect to PDP, Fani Kayode says

Meanwhile, Femi Fani-Kayode has said 22 more senators of the ruling APC are planning to defect to the PDP.

The former minister of aviation and chieftain of the party stated that the planned defection is because the senators were denied the party’s ticket to contest the 2023 elections. Expressing worry over the mass defections in the party, Fani-Kayode in a tweet on Wednesday said something must be done to prevent it.

“22 APC Senators are threatening to decamp to PDP because they have been denied the tickets to return to the Senate. This is serious & something must be done to prevent it.Many are concerned & we urge our able Nat. Chairman & Nat. Sec. to reach them. We cannot afford to lose them," he wrote.

PDP senator Abaribe defects to APGA

In another report, the PDP has also lost a prominent member, the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

However, Abaribe's defection and exit as Minority Leader was deferred, given the inability of the Senate president, Lawan, to come with his defection and resignation letter to the plenary.

Although an announcement to that effect was made by Lawan, it was however agreed that Abaribe’s letter be formally read on the floor before his exit as Minority Leader, after a point of order raised by Sen. Gabriel Suswam (PDP- Benue).

Source: Legit.ng