FCT, Abuja - Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is meeting with senators elected on the ruling party’s platform behind closed-door.

Adamu, who arrived at the National Assembly a few minutes around 2pm, moved to the office of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, where he stayed briefly before the meeting commenced, The Nation reported.

Legit.ng gathers that Lawan had read a letter by the Senate Deputy Majority Leader, Professor Robert Ajayi Boroffice to the effect that the meeting will take place by 2 pm.

Though the purpose of the meeting was not made available as of the time of filing this report, it is coming at a time the APC is experiencing mass defections as a result of the fallout from its primaries.

Three prominent senators defect to opposition parties

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that three Senators belonging to the All Progressives Congress (APC) resigned their membership of the ruling party.

The lawmakers are Senators Ahmad Babba Kaita (Katsina North), Lawal Yahaya Gumau (Bauchi South), and Francis Alimikhena (Edo North).

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 21, Ezrel Tabiowo, special assistant (press) to the president of the Senate, confirmed the development. Whilst Babba Kaita and Alimikhena defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gumau, on the other hand, defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

