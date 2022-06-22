Earlier, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress Senator Abdullahi Adamu disclosed he is worried as members continue to defect to opposition parties

In a new development, a chieftain of the ruling APC, Femi Fani-Kayode has hinted that twenty-two senators are planning to join the opposition PDP

The APC chieftain disclosed the Senators are threatening to decamp to the PDP because they have been denied the tickets to return to the Senate

A report by Daily Trust indicates twenty-two more senators of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are planning to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a former minister of aviation and chieftain of the party, Femi Fani-Kayode has said.

He stated that the planned defection is because the senators were denied the party’s ticket to contest the 2023 elections.

Fani Kayode shares details of APC Senators planning to join the PDP.

Source: Facebook

Femi Fani-Kayode expresses concern

Expressing worry over the mass defections in the party, Fani-Kayode in a tweet on Wednesday said something must be done to prevent it.

He wrote:

“22 APC Senators are threatening to decamp to PDP because they have been denied the tickets to return to the Senate. This is serious & something must be done to prevent it.Many are concerned & we urge our able Nat. Chairman & Nat. Sec. to reach them. We cannot afford to lose them.”

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how seven senators dumped APC for other opposition parties.

Briefing reporters after a closed-door meeting with APC senators, the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, said it was unfortunate that the lawmakers left the party.

He, however, said the defections were expected due to the electioneering season when the country usually witnesses all manner of things.

Adamu, APC senators meet behind closed-door amid defection spree

Legit.ng reported earlier that Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is met with senators elected on the ruling party’s platform behind closed-door.

Adamu, who arrived at the National Assembly a few minutes around 2:00 pm, moved to the office of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, where he stayed briefly before the meeting commenced.

Legit.ng gathers that Lawan had read a letter by the Senate Deputy Majority Leader, Professor Robert Ajayi Boroffice to the effect that the meeting will take place by 2 pm.

2023 Presidency: What we’ll do to Tinubu if APC flies Muslim-Muslim ticket - Fani-Kayode

Meanwhile, Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, has said he will support the APC presidential flag bearer, Tinubu, even if the party settles for a Muslim running-mate.

However, Fani-Kayode, an APC chieftain, maintained that religion could not be ruled out totally in Nigerian politics. He stated that it would be a “very big mistake” to suggest that a Muslim-Muslim ticket should not be an issue for anybody.

The former minister, nevertheless, reiterated that he would support Tinubu should he decide to pick a Muslim running mate.

