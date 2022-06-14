The ruling APC has lost two prominent senators, Yahaya Abdullahi and Senator Adamu Aliero, to the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections

FCT, Abuja - Senate Majority Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, and Senator Adamu Aliero have officially defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The formal defections of the two prominent APC senators from Kebbi state were conveyed in two separate letters addressed to the president of Senate Ahmad Lawan and read at plenary on Tuesday, June 14.

Senators Yahaya Abdullahi and Adamu Aliero have left the APC for the PDP. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that Senator Aliero and Senator Abdullahi represent Kebbi Central and Kebbi North senatorial districts respectively.

PDP senator Abaribe defects to APGA

Meanwhile, the PDP also lost a prominent member, the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

However, Abaribe's defection and exit as Minority Leader was deferred, given the inability of the Senate president, Lawan, to come with his defection and resignation letter to the plenary, The Nation reported.

Although an announcement to that effect was made by Lawan, it was however agreed that Abaribe’s letter be formally read on the floor before his exit as Minority Leader, after a point of order raised by Sen. Gabriel Suswam (PDP- Benue).

It was gathered that the defection of the APC senators brings the total number of PDP Senators to 39 from the previous 38, with the exclusion of Abaribe, who is set to formally defect from the opposition party to APGA.

It also reduced the number of APC Senators from 71 to 69 in the Senate.

2023: Ahmad Lawan’s 23 years in NASS threatened as Yobe North APC senatorial candidate refuses to step down

Meanwhile, Senate President Ahmad Lawan's 23 consecutive years in the National Assembly are about to come to an end.

This is as the winner of the Yobe North APC senatorial primaries, Bashir Machina, refused to step down for the Senate president.

Lawan, after losing the APC presidential primary, is trying to lobby his way back into retaining the Yobe North senate ticket now in possession of Machina.

Source: Legit.ng