The media aide to Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Ola Awoniyi, has reacted to a claim that his principal is now a member of the PDP

Awoniyi told journalists that the report is false and was fabricated with the intention of misleading Nigerians

Awoniyi added that the rumour is a doctored video of Lawan reading the defection letter of a Kebbi senator, Adamu Aliero, who has joined the PDP from the APC

Amid defections of All Progressives Congress (APC)'s chieftains, especially those in the red chamber, there have been viral reports that Senate President Ahmad Lawan has dumped the ruling party.

The claim that went viral on Twitter has it that Lawan, after losing his bid to become the APC's presidential candidate, has joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, Ola Awoniyi, a special adviser to Lawan, who recently reacted to the rumour in a chat with The Cable, described it as fake news.

Awoniyi explained that the false report stemmed from a doctored video of Lawan actually reading the resignation letter of Senator Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central) who was a member of the APC.

Lawan's media aide said:

“It was the video clip of the senate president reading out Senator Aliero’s letter that was doctored to give the wrong impression that Lawan has renounced his membership of APC."

According to Awoniyi, the original video clip which lasted 3 minutes 30 seconds was edited to be only 26 seconds to mislead Nigerians.

