Political permutations among key politicians continue ahead of the forthcoming 2023 presidential election

Photos of Mr Peter Obi visiting Governor Nyesom Wike have sparked another round of rumours in the polity

Wike is said to be currently aggrieved over the decision of Atiku Abubakar not to pick him as his running mate ahead of the 2023 elections

Port Harcourt - Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi on Wednesday, June 22 visited Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt.

Legit.ng gathered that the meeting lasted for a few hours in the personal residence of the Rivers state capital.

Governor Wike exchanging pleasantries with Obi after the meeting. Photo credit: @OkoyeCardinal

Wike is widely rumoured to be plotting an exit from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP following his loss at the party primaries and not emerging the running mate to Atiku Abubakar, the party’s 2023 presidential flag-bearer.

This meeting also comes amidst reports that Obi and his party are in talks with NNPP presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso over a possible merger.

It is currently unclear the outcome of the meeting but it’s largely connected to the 2023 presidential elections.

Photos of the meeting have been circulating on social media, especially on Twitter.

Channels Television reports that on arrival, Obi was taken inside where he had a meeting with the governor behind closed doors.

Both men, however, did not speak on the purpose of the meeting, as journalists were not granted access.

