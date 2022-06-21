Governor Chukwuma Soludo has dismissed a statement credited to him that a purported investment of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of LP, in the state has yielded returns

A recent report revealed the claim, which was attributed to Soludo, was extracted from an interview Peter Obi granted on August 27, 2018

Meanwhile, Peter Obi served as Anambra governor three different times from 2006 to 2014, owing to a series of legal battles occasioned by impeachment and issues on the election schedule

Anambra Governor Charles Soludo has debunked the viral claim attributed to him that a $20 million investment by the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi in Anambra is worth $100million.

A Facebook page belonging to “Lamentations of a Bishop” had posted: “Mr. Peter Obi’s $20 million investment in Anambra worth $100 million today ~ Charles Chukwuma Soludo”

Commenting on the post, Soludo, said his team has “roundly” debunked the claim, adding that he never made such a statement, The Nation reports.

Soludo denies ‘Peter Obi’s $20m investment in Anambra worth $100m’. Photo credit: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Source: Facebook

The now-deleted post, which did not state the source of the information amassed over 200 comments. Other followers circulated the post, The New Telegraph report added.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Legit.ng gathered the claim, which was attributed to Soludo, may have been extracted from an interview Peter Obi granted on August 27, 2018.

Obi said then in the interview:

“Tomorrow they are commissioning Sagamu building – the biggest brewery in Africa. Anambra state is the single-highest shareholder in that facility. I invested in it over $20 million. It is almost worth $100 today.”

But reacting to the viral statement on Monday, June 20, Soludo said:

“Where did you read or hear me make such false statement?

“This fake news has been roundly debunked by my team. We can always carry on with campaigning for our preferred candidates without consciously misleading the reading public. This report is false and never emanated from me. Thank you.”

Prominent Nigerian governor sacks 1,000 teachers, gives reason

Anambra state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, said that the state government sacked no fewer than 1,000 teachers because they were employed in a hazy manner.

Governor Soludo stated that the affected teachers were not qualified for the job. They were employed at the end of the last administration.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Soludo’s Press Secretary, Chris Aburime, on Thursday, June 9.

Tension hits Anambra religious groups as Governor Soludo issues warning to Rev. Fr Ebube Muonso

Legit.ng reports that a Catholic priest is under attack from the governor of Anambra state Charles Soludo over his prophecy against the governor and the state.

Reacting to Reverend Father Emmanuel Obimma claims, Soludo said he does not believe in political or phantom prophecies designed to play to the gallery.

The governor also called on the cleric to join in being a part of team set to solve the security crisis in Anambra rather than being the problem.

Source: Legit.ng