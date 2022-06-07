A Catholic priest is under attack from the governor of Anambra state Charles Soludo over his prophecy against the governor and the state

Reacting to Reverend Father Emmanuel Obimma claims, Soludo said he does not believe in political or phantom prophecies designed to play to the gallery

The governor also called on the cleric to join in being a part of team set to solve the security crisis in Anambra rather than being the problem

The governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, has condemned a recent prophecy by Reverend Father Emmanuel Obimma, popularly known as Ebube Muonso over an impending attack by herdsmen in the state.

The cleric had in a viral video circulating on social media said he had seen a prophesy that the herdsmen with tribal marks would invade the Anambra Government House and that he saw the governor running out in a pool of blood.

Professor Charles Soludo has cautioned Reverend Fr. Ebube Muonso against his 'bleak' prophecies. Photo: Soludo, Father Ebube Muonso

Source: UGC

Vanguard reports that Soludo in a letter to the priest said while he cannot join issues with the cleric, he does not also believe in political or phantom prophecies designed to play to the gallery.

In his letter which sounded more like advice to the priest, the governor said he welcomes Ebube Muonso's comments and criticisms as such help public office holders do better.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His words:

“On your prophecy, you are certainly entitled to claim that you “saw” anything, and to call for prayers. I need all the prayers in the world and I believe that thousands of people of goodwill are praying for us and for Anambra.

“I am convinced that the God I worship who has sent me on this mission will lead us to finish it to His glory! My life is in His hands and He already knows how many more days or years He has for me."

Further condemning the public show by the priest, Soludo said such an approach by Ebube Muonso is not the best way to communicate as he has the governor's number.

He said:

“By the way, God didn’t “reveal” to you the attack by unknown gunmen on me, last year at a rally, killing three policemen; nor has He “revealed” to you any of the dozens of the attacks on innocent people this year so that the people may take caution or pray.

” Funny enough, these “pulpit prophecies” are always about high public officials. I have lived my life to this age without needing or relying on “prophecies”, and it is too late now to change.

My prayer is simply: “Let your will be done”. So please, if you have further “revelations” just pray about them or keep them to yourself. I don’t want to know because the God in heaven that I serve is totally in charge of my life!”

The security situation in Anambra state

On the security situation in Anambra state, Soludo said he expects the cleric to work with his administration to find solutions to the challenge rather than becoming the problem itself.

He added:

“I wish God will also “reveal” to you the identity of the criminals so that we take them out. I know that you are a man of God and I deeply respect all of God’s anointed but making incendiary and wild claims about security under the cover of the pulpit should be moderated.

“Matters of security should not be part of the drama! We expect you to encourage your supporters to report criminals and to be part of the solution. Or, if you don’t know the full ramifications of the security challenge, to call or request to be briefed."

Governor Charles Soludo finally reveals those behind violence, killings in southeast region

The identity of the set of people carrying out various criminal activities including the killing of innocent residents in the southeast had been revealed

This exposure was made by the governor of Anambra state Professor Charles Soludo while declaring a curfew in Anambra state.

According to Soludo, the real objective of these 'unknown gunmen' is lucrative criminality and foisting of their idolatrous religion on the region.

Anambra Governor Soludo ‘moves against IPOB’, declares curfew in 7 LGAs

LGAs Governor Soludo, on Wednesday, had addressed the people of Anambra state and declared a curfew in seven local government areas of the state.

According to Soludo, curfew will commence on Friday, May 26, 2022, in areas such as Aguata, Ihiala, Ekwusigo, Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Orumba North and Orumba south LG areas.

The Anambra state governor further appealed to residents in the affected areas to corporate with the directives.

Source: Legit.ng