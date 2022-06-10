The governor of Anambra state, Chukwuma Soludo, has revealed that the 1000 teachers his government sacked were not qualified

According to the governor, the affected teachers were employed in a hazy manner at the end of the last administration

Governor Soludo made the revelation in a statement signed by his press secretary, Chris Aburime on Thursday, June 9

Awka, Anambra state - Anambra state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, said that the state government sacked no fewer than 1,000 teachers because they were employed in a hazy manner.

Governor Soludo stated that the affected teachers were not qualified for the job. They were employed at the end of the last administration.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State delivering a speech

Source: Facebook

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Soludo’s Press Secretary, Chris Aburime, on Thursday, June 9.

The statement clarified that no qualified teacher was sacked.

We sacked 1,000 teachers to achieve standard practice in Anambra education system - Soludo

The governor added that the sack was in line with his administration’s effort at rebranding the education sector, in line with standard practice.

According to the statement, Soludo said,

The attention of the Governor has been drawn to publications on protest by Parents/Teachers Association teachers, purportedly converted to permanent staff in Anambra schools.

The protesters, who barricaded the entrance of the state House of Assembly, displayed placards with various inscriptions, claiming to have been engaged by the state government before the termination of their jobs.

For the avoidance of doubt, no qualified teacher in the state’s school system has been relieved of his/her appointment.

The affected PTA teachers who were “converted” to the school system in the last days of the last administration in irregular, hazy circumstances.

They were only asked to regularise their employment with the government by taking part in the online teachers’ recruitment test.

The idea is to ensure that only those with requisite qualifications, proven capacity and commensurate experiences are recruited into the system.

At all times, Prof. Soludo means well for the good people of Anambra State and will stop at nothing in giving them the best, education inclusive.”

