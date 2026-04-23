A Nigerian mum has happily gone public with her daughter's Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) total score

According to the woman, her daughter, named Favour, was scared to check her result and even asked her mum to pray before she checked it

Internet users joined the overjoyed woman in celebrating her daughter's performance in the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination

A woman, Okafor Adaezeperpetul, has taken to Facebook to share her daughter's UTME total score after checking it.

Sharing pictures of her daughter, who wrote the exam, the woman revealed that her child was scared to check the result.

A woman celebrates online after seeing her daughter's UTME result. Photo Credit: Okafor Adaezeperpetul, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

Adaezeperpetul added that her daughter even asked her to pray for her before checking the result.

Woman celebrates daughter's UTME score

In a Facebook post on April 20, Adaezeperpetul happily announced that her daughter scored a total of 253 marks.

"We have check our jamb result today 😁.

"My daughter was scared to check her result, she said mum pray for me before I open the result.

"Today she finally check and her total score was 253," she wrote.

In the comment section, she expressed her love for her daughter and praised her.

"I love you so much my child, you're a shining star!" Adaezeperpetul wrote.

Social media users sent congratulatory messages to the woman and her daughter.

JAMB has been releasing the 2026 UTME results in batches daily, starting with the first batch (April 16 exams).

A woman has reacted online after her daughter scored 253 in the UTME. Photo Credit: Okafor Adaezeperpetul

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

JAMB result: People celebrate woman's daughter

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

Afolabi Bukola Folake said:

"Congratulations, favour."

Mhiz Gift Chidinma Chukwuka said:

"Congratulations to her."

Adaobi Geralden said:

"Congratulations sweetie."

Esther Okoye said:

"Oh yes, congratulations, favour baby."

Kenny Omowunmi said:

"Congratulations to you, my girl."

Lizzy Ekpo said:

"Congratulations, my love."

Abayomi Labi said:

"Congratulations to her."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a worried Nigerian mum had displayed her daughter's UTME result, lamenting that she has been crying ever since it was released.

Mum of JAMB candidate sent out speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the mother of a lady who was sent out of a JAMB exam hall had narrated what happened.

In a TikTok video, the mother, Oluwatosin David, narrated how her daughter faced a nightmarish situation during an exam but managed to turn it around through her Christian faith. The story started with the daughter noticing an elderly man struggling with his computer system during the exam. Despite the man’s pleas for help, the invigilators reportedly ignored him, focusing instead on younger candidates.

Seeing the man’s time wasting away, the young lady decided to assist him. However, her act of kindness was misinterpreted as examination malpractice, which made a presiding invigilator immediately order her out of the hall before she could finish her own exam. The mother highlighted that even though the girl’s father was waiting right outside the CBT centre, the teenager chose not to run to him in tears.

Source: Legit.ng