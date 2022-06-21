The governor of Osun state, Gboyega Oyetola has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate Ademola Adeleke

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state, who is seeking a second term in office, has called for the investigation of the People’s Democratic Party’s candidate, Ademola Adeleke.

The Punch reports that the call was made through the director-general of the Oyetola Campaign Committee, Ajibola Basiru, ahead of the Osun governorship poll scheduled for July 16.

Basiru, while addressing newsmen on Monday, June 20, at the Oyetola campaign office in Osogbo, said Adeleke openly declared his intention to induce voters during the poll.

He then asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to invite Adeleke as he declared his intention to commit an offence of inducement of voters in which Nigerian law frown against it.

He said:

“I expected the EFCC to have invited Senator Ademola Adeleke to give an account of what he meant by coming to the state with hard currencies for the Osun State governorship election.

“Certainly, inducement of voters is a great offence. So, for Senator Adeleke to manifestly declare an intention to induce voters, warrants criminal investigation by the EFCC.

“EFCC should summon him for investigation and questioning by what he meant that he has brought pounds, dollars, euros and other hard currencies to buy votes.

“That, clearly, is an intention to commit the offence of inducement of voters which is clearly an electoral offence under the Nigerian law.”

