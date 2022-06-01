Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have alleged that the party leadership is trying manipulate the primary election in the state As a result of this, there was a little crises at the Osun state Government House, Osogbo openly protested the alleged moves Recall that some of the result of the primary election held in the state are yet to be announced days after the election was conducted

Crisis broke out yesterday, at the Osun State Government House, Osogbo, the state capital, as some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) protested alleged moves by the party’s leadership to manipulate primary election results in favour of some aspirants.

APC had on Thursday and Friday last week conducted primary elections into the state House of Assembly and House of Representatives respectively. Non-announcement of the results by the committee had created confusion and conflicting results have flooded social media, apportioning victories and defeats to different aspirants.

The state had opted for direct primary which enabled all party members holding valid membership cards to vote for the aspirants of their choice at each ward’s collation centre of the 332 wards in the state. Crisis erupted at the Osun State Government House on Tuesday as members of the party, majority among who were the delegates in the 31 Local Government areas of the state alleged party leadership of planning to manipulate them.

The delegates who were called to an emergency meeting at the Government House in Osogbo had gathered as early as 8am.

According to them, the purpose of the meeting was not stated in the messages sent to them by the party hierarchy. They were only asked to show up at the Government House.

The Correspondent who was at the government house banquet hall for the announcement of the results of the primary election saw over 500 delegates at the venue.

Crisis started when the first set of the delegates went inside to meet with the party’s leadership, led by the state Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, the Senate spokesperson and Director General of Oyetola Campaign Council, Dr Ajibola Basiru,

Former Rep member, Ajibola Famurewa; Special Adviser to Oyetola on political affairs, Sunday Akere; among others. They alleged that they were asked to sign blank results sheets prompting them to storm outside. APC members refused to sign these documents and demanded to know the names of the winners.

APC supporters in Osun finally choose between Governor Oyetola, Aregbesola

Meanwhile, supporters of the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola in Osun have vowed not to leave the governing APC notwithstanding the extent of impunity within the party’s fold.

The Hon. Rasaq Salinsile led the faction of the party after a stakeholders’ meeting in Osogbo reiterated their resolve to remain operational members of the party.

The publicity secretary of the faction, Comrade Abiodun Agboola in a chat with newsmen after the meeting, said instead of leaving the party, they will continue to relentlessly and systematically pursue the court cases they instituted.

Osun 2022: Aregbesola's hometown's monarch backs Oyetola

In another development, the Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Aromolaran, has openly declared his support for the re-election of Oyetola as the governor of Osun state for a second term.

The monarch said the entire Ijesa people are behind Governor Oyetola's second term bid. Oba Aromolaran made the remarks when the Osun state governor visited his palace during a strategic engagement tour to Ijesa-South Federal Constituency on Wednesday, February 16.

Meanwhile, Oba Aromolaran who is the traditional ruler of the hometown of Aregbesola said whoever he pronounces as governor will become one, saying it is a divine gift.

