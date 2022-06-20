The PDP is working round the clock to ensure the party wins the forthcoming Osun governorship election

Support groups within the party are also on their toes, to ensure that the party's candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke carries the day

One of such groups is the PDP New Generation which has been at the forefront of campaign activities in the southwest state

Osogbo - The PDP New Generation's Youth And Women Gubernatorial Campaign Council (YWGCC)' for the forthcoming Osun governorship election on Sunday, June 19, launched a campaign called 'OSUN FOR ADELEKE' to wrest control of the state from the APC.

Dare Akinniyi, the chairman, PDP New Generation Osun Guber Campaign Council, made this known in a statement sent to Legit.ng.

Part of the statement read:

“Our campaign with grassroots campaign push - via smart neighborhood electioneering activities, is to turn out more voters for the Peoples' Democratic Party.

“We would endeavour to get 100,000 votes for Senator Ademola Adeleke, the PDP Osun state gubernatorial candidate, and his running mate, Prince Kola Adewusi.

“Young people make up a higher proportion of the entire voting population, and we will prove this.

“We have further activated our local government and ward structures in all the 30 local governments of Osun state.

“We will work to deliver the young men and women of Osun state to our great party – the Peoples’ Democratic Party, come July 16, 2022.”

Akinniyi asked Governor Gboyega Oyetola to prepare for his final exit from the Government House, Osogbo.

He said this time, the mandate belongs to the people and it will be given back to the PDP.

He added:

“It is time to return the stolen mandate back to the rightful owner - Senator Ademola Adeleke.

“The PDP New Generation is poised in creating a platform for youth and women's participation and inclusion in political activities under the PDP.

“The council is saddled with the responsibilities of working extensively in collaboration with the existing PDP New Generation structure in Osun state to ensure the victory of PDP Osun state gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and the PDP at large.”

Osun guber: Adesina Adeleke emerges co-chair of PDP Youth and Women Group

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Adesina Adeleke (popularly known as Sina Rambo), the cousin of Nigerian pop artiste, David Adeleke (Davido), was appointed as the co-chairman of the YWGCC.

The council is in line with the vision and mission of the PDP New Generation in creating a platform for youth and women participation and inclusion in political activities.

The appointments of members of the council were approved by the board and management of the PDP New Generation.

2023: GUTS unveils plan, takes sensitization to youths, others

Meanwhile, as Nigerians prepare for the 2023 polls, the Gina Unimke and Trisha Shine foundation, GUTS, has launched a massive plan ahead of the exercise.

In its unveiling statement recently in Abuja, the foundation stressed the importance of participatory democracy and a credible poll come 2023.

The statement signed by its media coordinator, Mr. Akuma Ukpo, said 2023 was critical for the future of the country and all stakeholders must be committed to ensuring that the future of the country is guaranteed.

