Governor Kayode Fayemi has gotten the support of his Osun state counterpart, Gboyega Oyetola in his 2023 presidential quest

The Osun state governor spoke glowingly about his Ekiti counterpart ahead of the presidential primary of the APC

Fayemi is one of the aspirants who will slug it out with other APC hopefuls on Sunday, May 30 in Abuja

Osogbo - Osun state governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, has declared support for the aspiration of his counterpart in Ekiti and a leading presidential aspirant, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, saying "it's a payback time."

Oyetola made the declaration ahead of the presidential primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for Sunday, May 30 in Abuja.

Governor Oyetola welcoming Dr Fayemi to Government House Osogbo during the consultative visit. Photo credit: @kfayemi

Source: Twitter

Oyetola publicly declared that Fayemi's capacity and competence as one of the best sons of Oodua is obvious to all.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, May 26 by the spokesman of Dr. Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation, Femi Ige, Governor Oyetola was said to have made the remarks when Feyemi visited Osun and Oyo states Wednesday, May 25 to address party leaders and delegates.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Oyetola described Governor Fayemi as:

"A great bridge builder, team leader, consensus manager, and one of the best sons of Oodua."

Speaking on Fayemi's leadership as the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Oyetola said:

"He takes everyone's problem as his own, this is why in four years we have always spoken with one voice. We pray for you because we believe in your leadership capacity and when the time comes, we pray we'll be able to pay back the love and kindness you have shown us."

In his response, Fayemi appealed to the delegates and party faithful not to create enemies for aspirants where none exist, adding:

"This struggle is about service and not about self. The biggest thing is for APC to win and southwest to clinch the ticket."

Addressing delegates and party leaders in Oyo state, Fayemi promised to revive the Ibadan Mega City Project and aid the efforts of the state government in turning the vast fertile landscape into an agricultural gold mine that would make the state the nation's food basket.

Fayemi who asked the state delegates to queue behind him based on his rich educational pedigree, integrity, capacity, and competence reminded them that he's the only aspirant on the APC platform who is an Indegene of the state.

He said:

"You may be shocked by my claim of indigeneship, but that is the truth. My father lived the greater percentage of his life here in Ibadan. I was born at Adeoyo General Hospital here in Ibadan, I grew up around Iso-part, I did my primary school at ICC Primary School at E9, I have a family compound here and I have my own house here in town too.

"My parents may have been of Ekiti extraction, but I've every right to contest in Ibadan having been born here and lived the majority of my adult life in Ibadan, I can confidently say, I'm a son of the soil and the only Ibadan son in the presidential race.'

''With my knowledge of Ibadan and Oyo state in general, I have a duty to contribute significantly to its development if elected. I'll bring my God endowed knowledge and capacity to bear in the onerous task of making Nigeria one of the safest places to live in Africa."

2023: I’ll appoint Fayemi as president if I had my way, says Governor Sani Bello

Recall that Niger state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello recently said that if he was given the option and privilege to appoint a president, he would appoint Fayemi as Nigeria's next leader.

The governor said Fayemi is one of the aspirants that have been a friend to the state before coming to canvass for votes for his presidential ambition.

The Niger state governor made the comment when the APC presidential aspirant visited him and other APC delegates in Minna.

2023: Imo APC delegates will look favourably to Fayemi, says Hope Uzodimma

On his part, Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma described Fayemi as one of Nigeria's finest brains, manager of men, and the best fit for the presidency in 2023.

Governor Uzodimma also declared that Imo state APC delegates will look favourably towards Fayemi in the forthcoming primary election of the ruling party.

He made the comment when he received Fayemi and his team on Friday, May 21 before leading them to meet the national delegates of the party.

Source: Legit.ng