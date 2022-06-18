Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a Chieftain of the Peoples DemocraticParty, Mr Damola Ojo for inducing voters at Ola Oluwa Muslim Secondary School, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state during the governorship election.

According to Vanguard, the party chieftain was arrested with a large sum of money.

The party agent at the Polling Unit Babajide Adebayo confirmed that Ojo is a PDP members but denied that he was inducing voters.

Adebayo said, “When EFCC people came, somebody pointed at Ojo, who was standing alone. There was nobody with him, he was not talking to anybody or given money to anybody, he was arrested and whisked away. Ojo is an Engineer, he came to work in Ekiti but I have made calls to tell our leaders about the arrest.”

EFCC were seen in large number in some polling units where some major parties were alleged to have engaged in vote buying

Vanguard gathered that a particular party offered, as much as N10,000 to each electorate that voted for its candidate while other parties offered N5,000 and the other party N3,000.

The EFCC operatives declined speaking when approached before whisking the party chieftain to an unknown destination.

Chieftains of other party lamented vote buying at the polling units by the three major parties contesting in the election. End

In a related development, Channels TV reported that the EFCC has arrested persons suspected to be engaged in vote-buying in the ongoing Ekiti State governorship poll.

Some of the suspects were paraded at the Oke Ori Omi Area the Division of the Nigeria Police Force.

The suspects were reported to have been caught with monies allegedly used for vote-buying.

Some other persons were also arrested at a private residence with a book containing details of voters of certain voting area, according to Channels TV.

