The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has mocked his opponents, Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi over their inability to take the first and most important decision on time.

According to This Day, Atiku said the first and most important decision that any candidate for an executive position in a democracy is the choice of a running mate.

Atiku Abubakar speaking to stakeholders in Katsina Source: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Tinubu and Obi are presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party who had chosen ‘place holders’ because of their inability to conclude on the choice of their presidential running mate.

As placeholders, Tinubu picked Usman Masari while Obi chose Doyin Okupe, both have a 30-day window to replace them.

Atiku in a statement he personally signed said,

“The office of the president in particular requires that the holder of that office must have clarity of mind on decision-making.

“That is why in countries that have acquired more experiences in democratic acculturation, the choice that a presidential candidate makes about their running mates, and how they make the decision, provides a window of assessing their preparedness for the job that potentially waits ahead of them.”

Atiku boasts of his choice of running mate

The former vice president then boasted about his choice of running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, adding that he was introspective about him and that Nigerians would be proud of him.

He said,

“In meeting up with this expectation, and more importantly to ensure that I make a pick of a running mate that you shall be proud of, it became necessary for me to be introspective about my choice.”

