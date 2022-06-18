Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu winning the presidential ticket of the ruling APC has come with a lot of political permutations

Nigerians are eagerly waiting for the former Lagos state governor to announce who his running mate will be

APC chieftain, Blessing Agbomhere has said the party will support Tinubu irrespective of who he selects as his running mate

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and chairman of the Forum of APC Organising Secretaries, Blessing Agbomhere, has asked Nigerians to give the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu, the freedom to choose whoever he prefers as a running mate.

Agbomhere, who is also the zonal APC secretary for south-south said a situation where leaders of some political groups and religious organisations are mounting pressure to influence the choice of one of their own does not augur well for the nation’s democracy.

Tinubu is expected to choose his running mate anytime soon. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, June 18, the APC chieftain insisted that it is well within the constitutional rights of Tinubu to pick his running mate irrespective of the religious affiliation of the person he chooses.

He also said what Nigerians should be interested in is the candidate and political party that will bring desired development to the country and not whether Tinubu would run for the presidency on a Muslim-Muslim, Christian-Christian, or any other combination of religious faiths.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His words:

“The emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential candidate of our great party, the All Progressives Congress has received wide acclaim, support, and acceptance.

“All we need to do is to focus on winning the 2023 presidential election as a party and our victory will depend on our ability to carry Nigerians along. We cannot afford to lose focus by being distracted by who Tinubu may decide to choose as his running mate.

“The solution to the challenges confronting Nigeria does not rest on whether the running mate to Tinubu is Christian or Muslim.

“Nigerians are not interested in who becomes running mate to any of the presidential candidates. What they need is good governance that would guarantee security, stable polity, and social-economic progress.

“Nobody can carry a pass to the market on the basis of Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian tickets for Asiwaju or any other presidential candidate and get food items free.

“They only need a ticket that would guarantee the availability of products and economic empowerment to meet their needs.

“We are ready to support and vote for Tinubu irrespective of who he chooses as his running mate and we will work to ensure that Nigerians do the same.”

2023: Youth groups nominate Yakubu Pam as APC vice-presidential candidate

In a related development, some prominent youth groups in the country under the aegis of Nigerian Youths Coalition (NYC), have cautioned the APC not to present a Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The groups made the demand at a press conference in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday, June 13.

Addressing journalists on behalf of the coalition, Aare Oladotun Hassan, president of NYC, and Comrade Sabastine Danjibril, the spokesman of NYC, urged the ruling party to pick Reverend Dr. Yakubu Pam as the running mate of Tinubu.

2023: Pastor says rumours of Muslim-Muslim ticket targeted at denting Tinubu

On his part, the leader of Young Professionals of Nigeria, Pastor John Desmond has warned those peddling rumours of a Muslim-Muslim in the APC to quit henceforth.

He said the speculation is targeted at denting the image of Tinubu and tagging him as a religious fanatic.

Desmond, in a statement on Sunday, June 12 said Tinubu is smart enough to make the best choice of running mate that will deliver victory when the time comes.

Source: Legit.ng