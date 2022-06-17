APC gubernatorial campaign organisation has warned the governor of the Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, against using the state resources to fund Atiku's campaign

Okowa, who was just announced as the Atiku's vice presidential candidate, got approval to get N25bn loan to plant palm trees in the state

The APC group alleged that the state house of assembly approved the loan barely 49 days after it approved a loan of N150 billion for the governor

Asaba, Delta state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation in Delta state has warned Ifeanyi Okowa against using state money to fund Atiku Abubakar’s campaign in the 2023 elections.

The Punch reports the group gave the warning following a fresh N25 billion loan approved by the state house of assembly which was meant to plant trees in the state.

The loan was approved barely 24 hours after the presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, named Okowa as his running mate.

In a statement issued on Friday, June 17, and signed by Ima Niboro, the director, communications and Media strategy, the APC group said “the call became necessary in the light of credible intelligence at its disposal that the 2023 General Election is a PDP conduit pipe to loot the State”.

According to the statement"

"The use of taxpayers’ funds and collective resources of Deltans to fund personal political ambitions was unacceptable, callous and inhuman.

“It is sad that on a day the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, approved the immediate payment of outstanding gratuities, pension arrears and death benefits for retirees of Rivers State Public Service, the Delta State House of Assembly approved N25 billion loan for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa allegedly to plant palm trees,” the statement reads in part.

Barely 49 days after getting N150bn loan approval, Okowa to borrow another N25bn

The APC gubernatorial campaign organisation alleged that the loan was approved barely 49 days after the speaker of the state assembly and governorship aspirant of the PDP in the state, Sheriff Francis approved a controversial N150 billion loan.

“This is coming barely 49 days after the embattled PDP candidate, Okowa’s yes-man and Speaker of the state Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori or Francis, approved a controversial N150 billion loan.

“We have sufficient grounds to suspect that these loans are being taken to prosecute Atiku’s presidential campaign. We will not stand by and watch Okowa impoverish our people in order to enthrone a man who has nothing to offer Deltans in particular and Nigerians in general.

