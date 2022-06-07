PDP's presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar, has criticised the APC over Senate President Ahmed Lawan's emergence as the consensus candidate

Atiku says Lawan's candidature is undemocratic and such a candidate cannot represent the future of hope Nigerians are looking for

The former vice president and PDP flagbearer also condemned the ruling party for conducting its convention on working days, noting that 2023 will be a referendum to score the APC

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has knocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the latest reports from its ongoing convention.

Atiku’s criticism came on the heels of the reports that the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, was chosen as the APC’s consensus presidential candidate.

According to The Nation, the opposition candidate was of the opinion that the move of the ruling party was not democratic.

Atiku Abubakar reacts as Senate President Ahmed Lawan emerges as APC's consensus presidential candidate. Source: Atiku Abubakar

Atiku Abubakar's position revealed

The former vice president said:

It needs no mention that whoever is handpicked as the APC presidential candidate in such a despotic process cannot be any different from the authoritarian fervour of the APC’s establishment.

Such a candidate, therefore, cannot represent the future of hope and brighter aspirations that Nigerians look forward to after the termination of the current state of anomie which the ruling party is known for.

Atiku says the 2023 election is a referendum about the APC scorecard

The PDP presidential aspirant also said that 2023 is an opportunity to score the ruling APC while urging Nigerians to vote wisely come 2023 and not 'to reward failure'.

It is important to stress once again that the 2023 general elections, more than anything else, is a referendum about the scorecard of the APC and Nigerians should not reward their failure with even a day more on the saddle.”

Holding primary on working days is callous and insensitive - Atiku

The former vice president further carpeted the APC for holding its convention during work days. He says:

" If the charade that the APC calls a presidential convention primary election is merely to handpick an anointed candidate, it is important to ask the managers of the ruling party why they elected to slate the so-called convention for a working day, thereby disrupting economic activities around the Federal Capital Territory.

"Should the APC delegates ask themselves what they have been brought to Abuja for, they should know that primaries of their party is not about any of the individuals vying for the presidential ticket of their party, but a referendum on the APC’s scorecard in the past seven years.

He concluded that:

"For residents of the FCT who have been inundated with everyday stress as a result of bad governance by the ruling party, the choice of crucial working days – Monday and Tuesday – as days for the primaries of the APC is a callous and insensitive decision.”

