Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has apprecaited Atiku Abubakar after his emergence as the vice-presidential candidate for the opposition party

Okowa declared that Atiku has all it takes and required to place Nigeria on the desired path to development

According to Okowa, the PDP presidential candidate has already taken his time to study Nigeria and her needs especially with his past experience

The Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has solutions to the numerous challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

Okowa said this on Thursday, June 16 in his acceptance speech after his nomination as the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Governor Okowa said that Atiku Abubakar has the answers and solutions to all of Nigeria's problems. Photo: PDP

Source: Twitter

He said that the solutions to Nigeria's problems as a nation lay in Atiku’s book "My Covenant With Nigeria" and urged party members and all Nigerians to join hands with the PDP to rescue the nation from maladministration.

His words:

"It will require a lot of commitment and unity from each and every one of us in our various wards, local governments, and states.

"We need the PDP to return to power; we have answers to the questions because I have the opportunity of going through our candidate's book 'My covenant with Nigeria'."

Stating that the book by Atiku is worth studying, Okowa there are solutions to most of Nigeria's challenges in the document.

He added:

"I must appreciate our presidential candidate publicly for making this happen early enough.

"Many people are out there speaking to Nigerians, based on social media reports but he has taken time to understudy Nigeria because of the experience that he has had in the past and has been able to proffer solutions and I believe that by the grace of God, we will definitely take on the elections and win a landslide."

The Delta state governor and now running mate to the PDP's presidential candidate also appreciated the party and his colleagues for finding him worthy to be on the 2023 ticket.

He called for the support of all party stakeholders and Nigerians to rebuild the nation.

2023: How Okowa emerged as Atiku's running mate

Okowa had emerged as the running mate to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The presidential flag bearer, Atiku, personally announced Okowa as his running mate on Thursday, June 16, in Abuja.

Atiku officially announces Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

Following the announcement, Okowa will thereafter be screened by a committee already set up for that purpose.

