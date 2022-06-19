The Independent National Electoral Commission has queried two of its staff for demanding and collecting bribes from Permanent Voters' Card registrants

Two staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Benue state are facing sanctions for allegedly extorting Permanent Voters' Card registrants.

Daily Trust reports that the commission has queried the staff serving in the Oju local government area of the state for reports of demanding and collecting gratification from registrants.

In a statement dated June 17, the administrative secretary of INEC in Benue state, Shehu Abdulwahab, said that with respect to the ongoing continuous voters' registration (CVR), two of the commission’s staff were reportedly demanding money to register people.

Extorting Nigerians before registration for PVC

His words:

“The attention of the commission has been drawn to reports that two of our staff in Oju Local Government Area alleged to have demanded payment of a fee before registering citizens as voters in the local government.

“The commission is deeply concerned over this development as provisions have been made for our offices across the state to ensure a hitch-free exercise at no cost to the citizens."

“As an immediate measure to arrest the ugly situation, the commission has withdrawn the two members of staff from the field, issued them queries and replaced them."

Source: Legit.ng