The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has urged the independent electoral commission (INEC) to extend the deadline for continuous voter registration (CVR), Legit.ng reports.

The commission made this appeal recently during the convergence of a political pressure group, Delta Muslim for Omo-Agege.

NAHCON Commissioner, Sadiq Musa urged INEC to help make the CVR registration seamless for Nigerians. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun

Source: Original

Speaking at the convergence, Alhaji Sadiq Musa the Delta state coordinator of the group who also doubles as the south-south commissioner on the board of NAHCON urged INEC for an extension of the CVR exercise.

He also went further to appeal to the electoral body to make the process of registration seamless for prospective electorates.

Alhaji Musa in his remark also urged Muslims in Delta to participate in the electoral process urging them to get their permanent voters card (PVC) ahead of the 2023 general election.

Express your fundamental rights with your PVC, Hajj commissioner tell Muslims

He stated that the permanent voters’ card (PVC) remains a pivotal part of the coming election which will give them the opportunity to exercise their fundamental rights in electing the candidate of their choice.

The commissioner also urged them not to be swayed by the conventional notion that their votes will not count as he intimated members of the group on the new reforms INEC has put in place to curb electoral malpractices.

He said:

“The days of rigging elections are over, the new reforms by INEC has helped placed a barrier on such ill-mannered practices.

“Tell people in your community who are yet to register to go and register and get their PVC in other to contribute to the electoral process.”

Extend CVR registration by 60 days, reps tells INEC

In another similar report, the House of Assembly have urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend its continuous voter registration.

The green chamber of the National Assembly earlier on Wednesday, June 15 at plenary reached a resolution for an extension.

As part of the resolution the Nigeria's electoral body have been urged to extend the CVR deadline by 60 days.

CVR extension will help INEC handle high volumes of applications - Yiaga Africa

Similarly, election observation group, Yiaga Africa has called on the independent electoral to extend the CVR exercise by three weeks.

Yiaga Africa said:

"An extension will accord INEC the opportunity to handle the high volumes of applications for application.

"While we note that the CVR extension will require a shift in the schedule, it does not violate, Section 9(6) of the Electoral Act 2022 which states that, “the registration of voters, updating & revision of the voter register shall stop not later than 90 days before any election”.

