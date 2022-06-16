The All Progressives Congress in Abia state has been cautioned against working against the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, as amended

The warning was handed to the party by the leadership of the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP)

According to CNPP, the move to upturn the candidacy of Uche Ogah as the party's governorship candidate in the state is unconstitutional

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) on Thursday, June 16, warned of the implications of the plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to change its own rules in favour of some preferred aspirants in Abia state.

In a statement seen by Legit.ng, CNPP called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to stick to the rules of the game in accordance with the Electoral Act 2022 to safeguard the country's democracy.

CNPP has called on INEC to ensure that it sticks to the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 on the governorship candidacy for the APC in Abia state.

Source: UGC

The statement signed by the group's secretary-general Willy Ezugwu said the CNPP notes with dismay, the moves by the APC to engage in a manipulative process against its own rules.

Speaking on the heels of a move by the APC to replace candidates that emerged after its direct primaries in Abia in line with its request to the INEC, Ezugwu said such an approach is unconstitutional.

The ruling party had in a letter dated May 25, 2022, adopted the direct primaries mode of election in Abia, Benue and Osun States.

The letter with reference number APC/NHDCINEC/19/022/61 was signed by the national chairman of the ruling party, Abdullahi Adamu and the national secretary, Senator lyiola Omisore.

In response to the party's letter, INEC monitored the primary which produced the immediate-past minister of state for mines and steel development, Uche Ogah, as the APC governorship candidate in Abia state.

However, CNPP said that it is worrisome that the APC after the primary election in Abia state, turned around with a plot to upturn the outcome of the election.

This plan, the group said was contained in a backdated letter bearing May 26, 2022, which notified the commission that Abia state was inadvertently included among states for direct primaries.

Ezugwu said:

“The CNPP, therefore, strongly condemned this unhealthy development and calls on INEC and the APC to thread with caution and play politics according to the rules as that is the only way to deepen the country's democracy and promote good governance.

“Nigerians and the whole world is watching as the attempt to submit a fresh letter to the commission today, June 16, 2022, after the primary election has been won and lost is a Coup against democracy that cannot be tolerated in a sane clime."

