Ekiti - As the people of Ekiti state head out to vote in the ongoing governorship election, Nigerians on social media have predicted who will succeed Governor Kayode Fayemi among the top three candidates.

Though 16 political parties and candidates are participating in the election, three among them are considered to have brighter chances of winning the poll.

Nigerians have predicted who will win the Ekiti 2022 governorship election. Photo credits: Biodun Oyebanji, Chief Segun Oni - CSO, Chief Segun Oni - CSO, Bisi Kolawole For Ekiti 2022

The top three candidates are:

Abiodun Oyebanji, All Progressives Congress (APC) Olabisi Kolawole, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olusegun Oni, Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Ekiti guber: Nigerians on social media predict APC's Oyebanji to win

In a poll conducted by Legit.ng on Twitter, 43.2% of the respondents said Oyebanji, the candidate of the APC will win the election while 33.7% went for Kolawole of the PDP.

The remaining 23.2% said the governorship candidate of the SDP, Oni, will win the poll.

Legit.ng notes that this is simply a poll to provide an insight into the possible voting pattern. Voting is ongoing at the moment and the winner will be officially declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ekiti 2022: I only want best candidate to win, 70-year-old woman says

Meanwhile, a 70-year-old Mama Omotayo, a resident of Ifako Ekiti, on Saturday, June 18, declared that she only wants the best candidate to win the Ekiti governorship election.

The old woman who is a grandmother said she does not care where the candidate hails from.

Ifako Ekiti is the hometown of the SDP candidate, Segun Oni. Oni who decamped from the PDP is expected to make a good showing in his hometown and the entire Ido Osi local government where the town falls under.

We won't accept money, voters insist, accuse APC of importing persons to vote

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that, in a slight drama, there was pandemonium after residents of Ifaki accused some APC members of sharing money to voters.

The incident which occurred at Ward 4, polling unit 7, Ifaki, saw residents going after the suspects.

The residents insisted that nobody must share money at the polling unit. In another development, residents accused APC of importing Egbira people to the community to vote.

