In a slight drama, there was pandemonium after residents of Ifaki accused some APC members of sharing money to voters.

The incident which occurred at Ward 4, polling unit 7, Ifaki, saw residents going after the suspects.

The residents insisted that nobody must share money at the polling unit.

In another development, residents accused APC of importing Egbira people to the community to vote.

The allegation was also made by the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Source: Legit.ng