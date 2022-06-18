Ekiti 2022: I only want best candidate to win, 70-year-old woman says
70-year-old Mama Omotayo, a resident of Ifako Ekiti, on Saturday, June 18, declared that she only wants the best candidate to win the Ekiti governorship election.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The old woman who is a grandmother said she does not care where the candidate hails from.
Recall that Ifako Ekiti is the hometown of the SDP candidate, Segun Oni.
Oni who decamped from the PDP is expected to make a good showing in his hometown and the entire Ido Osi local government where the town falls under.
Source: Legit.ng