For INEC, the winner of the Osun governorship election will solely be decided by voters during the poll

INEC's natiobal chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said this on Tuesday, July 12, during his discussion with stakeholders in the state

Yakubu noted that the commission is bound by laws of the federal government to remain very neutral during the conduct of elections

Osogbo, Osun - The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are fully ready for the Osun governorship election slated for Saturday, July 16.

To make sure the gubernatorial election is smoot and credible, INEC has deployed 12 resident electoral commissioners (RECs) and five national commissioners to Osun, Daily Trust reports.

INEC said it will be neutral during the election

Source: Original

On his part, Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has deployed 21,000 officers to the state ahead of the election.

Calling on voters to do play their role on Tuesday, July 12, the leadership of the commission and the NPF warned them to avoid violence in the state, espeically during the exercise.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Both INEC and the police force made this call during stakeholder meetings convened in Osogbo, the sate's capital.

The national chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission will be very neutral throughout the process and that only the voters will decide who will win emerge as winner eventually.

Yakubu said:

“For us in INEC, let me reassure political parties, candidates and the electorate that the choice of who becomes the next governor of Osun State is entirely in the hands of voters.

“As I have repeatedly said in previous engagements with stakeholders, INEC will not take any action to the advantage or disadvantage of any political party or candidate. Our focus is on the processes and procedures as provided by law."

Osun 2022: Oyetola, Aregbesola reportedly reconcile? Minister's APC faction speaks

Ahead of the Osun governorship election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is doing all it can to make sure Governor Gboyega Oyetola remains in office.

In fact, Joe Igbokwe, an APC stalwart, reported that the governor has finally reconciled with the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, his predecessor.

Igbokwe made this known via his Facebook page on Sunday, June 26.

Source: Legit.ng