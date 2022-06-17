Supporters of former Governor Ibikunle Amosun in Ogun state have been urged to join forces to ensure Bola Tinubu wins the 2023 presidential election

The call was made by Amosun during a meeting at the Ake Palace Ground in Abeokuta on Thursday, June 16

The former governor said his satisfaction would be full should the southwestern part of the country secure the presidential seat

The lawmaker representing Ogun central senatorial district, Ibikunle Amosun, has announced his plan to mobilise voters for the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Leadership reports that Amosun made this announcement while briefing some members of his constituents on Thursday, June 16, on why he withdrew his ambition to contest the presidency for Tinubu.

Amosun has urged members of his constituents to ensure they vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Photo: Ibikunle Amosun

The former governor of Ogun state called on members of his constituents to throw their weight behind him and support him with their votes as he walks side-by-side with Tinubu.

Speaking at the palace of the Ake Palace Ground in Abeokuta after a meeting with the Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, the lawmaker confirmed that he has always prioritised the interest of the southwestern part of Nigeria.

Amosun believes it is time for southwest to take over the presidential seat

He added that his major aim has always been for the region to take over the presidency after the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

Amosun said that it is for this reason he had to step down his aspiration for the national leader of the party, Tinubu.

He said Tinubu was the best of all the aspirants from the southern part of Nigeria vying for the party’s presidential ticket.

