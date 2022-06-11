The governor of Kaduna state has cleared the air on why the ruling APC settled for the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai in a recent interview disclosed the APC governors from the northwest zone agreed to choose Tinbu because he is the most sellable aspirant

The Nigerian politician added that the President Muhammadu gave the delegates a chance to make the right choice in the selection process of the party's standard-bearer noting he has no preferred candidate

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state on Friday, June 10, gave an insider account of how former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged as the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Leadership reports.

He also lashed back at those kicking against a Muslim running mate for Tinubu, describing them as irresponsible people.

Tinubu had polled 1,271 votes to defeat 13 other presidential aspirants at a keenly contested primary which was concluded on Wednesday, June 8.

El-Rufai shares details of how APC settled for Bola Tinubu.

El-Rufai reveals the real reason Tinubu was chosen

Revealing some of the factors that led to Tinubu’s emergence as the party’s presidential candidate, El-Rufai said governors of the northwest geopolitical zone met before the primary and decided to support the most sellable aspirant knowing the northeast would follow.

President Buhari's position on the party's presidential candidate

El-Rufai also disclosed he repeatedly asked President Muhammadu Buhari to name his preferred candidate among the five that were presented to him by state governors but the president insisted on letting delegates decide.

The governor noted:

“I went to the president for the last time before Kaduna delegates voted and I asked, ‘tell me who your anointed candidate is because you are still going to live in Kaduna after your tenure’. Then he said to me, ‘Let delegates vote their conscience; I have no anointed candidate."

